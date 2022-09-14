Tele-dialysis facilities to be expanded in Telangana

Hyderabad: To ensure care is available to chronic kidney patients, the State government on Wednesday directed Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) to expand its tele-dialysis facilities.

The tele-dialysis facilities enable NIMS specialists to remotely provide OPD consultations to patients undergoing free dialysis facilities. It also allows nephrologists to remotely track the health of high-risk kidney patients, which could decrease hospitalisations.

Reviewing the functioning of NIMS and MNJ Cancer Hospital on Wednesday, Health Minister, Harish Rao directed cancer specialists at both the tertiary care facilities to conduct more Bone Marrow Transplants.

Works related to expansion of MNJ Cancer Hospital and NIMS are on track and soon the new facilities will be available for patients. The State government has sanctioned Rs.157 crore for procurement of medical equipment and improving basic amenities at NIMS. In addition, a Mother and Child Health (MCH) facility with 200-beds is coming-up, he said.

Recently, seven high-end modular operation theatres were launched at MNJ Cancer Hospital while works on the new building is underway at a brisk pace. The new facility will increase the number of beds from 450 to 750 hospitals beds at the hospital.

“The State government is doing its best to ensure financial support to government tertiary hospitals so that the infrastructure can be upgraded regularly. However, quality of medicare depends on care givers. I urge doctors, nurses and other medical staff in government hospitals to work hard and improve quality,” Harish Rao said.