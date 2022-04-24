Telangana govt will procure entire paddy: Vinod Kumar

File Photo of TS Planning Board vice-chairman B Vinod Kumar

Karimnagar: Telangana Planning Board vice-chairman B Vinod Kumar assured that the state government would procure the entire paddy produced by the farmers in the Yasangi season.

Vinod Kumar along with Choppadandi MLA Sunke Ravishankar inaugurated a paddy procurement center in Tadagonda of Boinpalli mandal on Sunday.

Speaking on the occasion, Vinod Kumar said that the state government, which was committed to the welfare of the farming community, would purchase each and every grain by providing a minimum support price (MSP).

Though the union government had betrayed the farmers by refusing to procure the crop, the TRS government alone had opened PPCs in each and every village in the state, he informed.

Blaming the BJP state president Bandi Sanjay Kumar for provoking the farming community, he advised farmers not to fall prey to the opposition parties’ tactics.

Claiming that the central government had copied the welfare schemes being implemented in Telangana, he asked whether any of the BJP ruled states were implementing any better welfare schemes than the Telangana.

