Telangana govt working to provide good facilities at Yadadri: Indrakaran

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 10:42 PM, Sat - 7 May 22

Minister A Indrakaran Reddy at a review meeting in Hyderabad on Saturday

Hyderabad: Endowments Minister A Indrakaran Reddy said the State Government was working to provide required facilities for pilgrims at Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple in Yadadri and urged opposition parties to refrain from blowing things out of proportion.

Due to heavy rains that lashed Yadadri last week, a few roads and facilities installed for the convenience of pilgrims at the temple got damaged. The Minister held a review meeting here on the progress of repair works with endowments and temple authorities. Petty issues were being deliberately magnified to derive political mileage and an attempt was being made to malign the historic temple’s prestige. This should be stopped, he said here on Saturday.

In a short span of time, 79 mm heavy rain lashed Yadadri, resulting in damage of a few roads and other facilities. Since a few works were still under progress on the temple premises, sand and trash choked the water pipelines, he said. “There is no negligence in execution or the quality of the works. All the roads that got damaged have been repaired,” Indrakaran Reddy said, adding one should bear in mind that a few minor issues were bound to crop up as the darshan in the main temple was permitted recently.

All measures were being taken to ensure such incidents do not recur, especially keeping in view of forthcoming monsoon, said the Minister. He issued specific instructions to the temple authorities to ensure provision of drinking water and fans in the queue lines, besides proper maintenance of toilets. Sufficient wheel chairs should be arranged for the convenience of physically challenged persons and senior citizens. After the darshan, there should be sufficient facilities like tents to provide shade for pilgrims and quick distribution of prasadam, he directed the authorities.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .