Telangana govt’s demands evoke sharp counters from Andhra

6 July 2024

Hyderabad: The Telangana government’s reported demands seeking a share in the 1000 km coastal corridor, a role in Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) administration, allocation of 558 tmc of River Krishna water and shares in Krishnapatnam, Machilipatnam and Gangavaram ports, has evoked sharp counters, besides triggering anxiety from different sections in Andhra Pradesh.

In the wake of the two Chief Ministers meeting to resolve long-pending issues, former Andhra Pradesh Minister Botcha Satyanarayana wanted a live telecast of the meeting. This was to ensure transparency and let people know facts, he said on X.

The former Minister further said: “The news about Telangana government’s demands for share in ports and TTD assets has created lot of anxiety and worry among Andhra people…”

Ram Chekuri, an X user said: “Since all the develop and investments in 1000 km coastal corridor and ports located in AP happened in the combined State, the new State has a right for having its share in these projects…”

There are some who also said that Hyderabad was developed with the money of the people of the combined State and that Andhra deserves a share. Another X user, Josh T K said: “None of them are acceptable. They knew that they will not have a coastline for their State in their fight. This appears as a gimmick to stop TDP in Telangana…”

MVN Shastry, an X user said: “Not sure if TG will ask all that, especially TTD. But the point is what will be offered in return? Even if the mentioned are tabled? Not to forget its #CBN on the other side, who is the master of negotiations…”