Telangana: GP ward member makes attempt on woman’s life

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 02:59 PM, Tue - 3 May 22

Kothagudem: A Jana Sena Party leader and Chunchupalli gram panchayat (GP) ward member has made attempt on a woman”s life at Ramanjaneya Colony in Kothagudem and surrendered to police later. The accused Navthan was said to have borrowed money from a woman, B Sridevi of Gauthampur area here some time back. She along with her husband Prem Kumar went to the house of the accused at Ramanjaneya Colony during late night hours on Monday to demand Navthan to clear the debt.

It led to an altercation between them and in a fit of rage the accused attacked Sridevi with a sickle leaving multiple gashes on her body making her bleed heavily while her husband fled the scene. The locals rushed the woman to the District Headquarters Hospital and her condition was said to be critical. Chunchupalli CI Ramakanth and SI S Sreenu visited the hospital, booked a case and launched a probe into the incident. There was rowdy sheet against the accused at the local police station.