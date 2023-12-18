Lokesh concludes ‘Yuvagalam’ pada yatra in Visakhapatnam

07:58 PM, Mon - 18 December 23

Visakhapatnam: Telugu Desam Party national general secretary Nara Lokesh on Monday unveiled a pylon at Aganampudi here to mark the conclusion of his ‘Yuvagalam’ pada yatra.

Hundreds of TDP and Jana Sena Party cadres attended the programme which ended on a high note.

Lokesh began the yatra from Kuppam in Chittoor district on January 27 and covered 3,132 km spread over 97 Assembly constituencies during his 226 day yatra.

A ‘victory meeting’ of the marathon programme will be conducted at Polipalli in Bhogapuram mandal of Vizianagaram district on December 20.

Lokesh pada yatra was suspended on September 9 after his father and TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu was arrested. He was at Podalada in East Godavari district then and resumed the yatra again from the same place on November 27 after a gap of 79 days.