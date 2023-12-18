Lokesh concludes ‘Yuvagalam’ pada yatra in Visakhapatnam

Lokesh began the yatra from Kuppam in Chittoor district on January 27 and covered 3,132 km spread over 97 Assembly constituencies during his 226 day yatra
Visakhapatnam: Telugu Desam Party national general secretary Nara Lokesh on Monday unveiled a pylon at Aganampudi here to mark the conclusion of his ‘Yuvagalam’ pada yatra.
Hundreds of TDP and Jana Sena Party cadres attended the programme which ended on a high note.
Lokesh began the yatra from Kuppam in Chittoor district on January 27 and covered 3,132 km spread over 97 Assembly constituencies during his 226 day yatra.
A ‘victory meeting’ of the marathon programme will be conducted at Polipalli in Bhogapuram mandal of Vizianagaram district on December 20.
Lokesh pada yatra was suspended on September 9 after his father and TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu was arrested. He was at Podalada in East Godavari district then and resumed the yatra again from the same place on November 27 after a gap of 79 days.