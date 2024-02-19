Jana Sena Chief Pawan Kalyan discusses Uttarandhra politics

Pawan Kalyan, Jana Sena chief, stated, "We discussed the present political scenario and development plans for Uttarandhra," following a meeting with senior leader and former minister Konathala Ramakrishna.

By ANI Published Date - 19 February 2024, 10:31 AM

Visakhapatnam: Jana Sena Party (JSP) president Pawan Kalyan held a meeting with Former minister and MP Konatala Ramakrishna and discussed the current political developments of Uttarandhra in Visakhapatnam on Sunday.

The meeting between Pawan Kalyan and senior leader and former minister Konatala Rama Krishna lasted for more than an hour.

Konathala Rama Krishna expressed the idea that stakeholders, from the Panchayat level to the Delhi Sabha, should be well-informed. He mentioned of suggesting to Pawan Kalyan that he should adopt North Andhra and provided input on where Pawan should consider contesting, with details to be disclosed at an appropriate time.

“I asked Pawan Kalyan to adopt North Andhra and suggested where Pawan should contest from adding that will tell you the details when the time comes,” he told reporters.

Earlier on February 5, Pawan Kalyan visited the residence of former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief N Chandrababu Naidu in Amaravathi.

Both leaders discussed seat sharing for hours.

Last month, Naidu and Pawan Kalyan unilaterally announced their candidates for two assembly seats for the Andhra Pradesh polls this year.

Pawan announced candidates for Rajanagaram and Razole constituencies, while Chandrababu announced for Araku and Mandapeta constituencies, allegedly creating a fissure in the TDP-JSP alliance.

Andhra Pradesh is going to polls in a few months, along with the Lok Sabha polls this year.