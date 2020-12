By | Published: 11:18 pm

Hyderabad: As per the revised schedule for Denovo Preparation of Electoral Roll of Mahbubnagar – Ranga Reddy – Hyderabad Graduates constituency of Telangana Legislative council, the Draft Electoral rolls will be published on December 8, 2020 and Final Publication will be made on January 22, 2021.

