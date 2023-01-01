Telangana GST revenue in December up by 11 percent

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:44 PM, Sun - 1 January 23

Hyderabad: Telangana has maintained a steady growth in Goods and Sales Tax (GST) revenues, with the State recording an 11 percent year-on-year increase in December 2022.

According to figures released by the Union Ministry of Finance on Sunday, the State collected Rs.4,178 crore in December 2022, as against the Rs.3,760 crore collected in the same month in 2021. The State has maintained a steady growth percentage, ranging from 10 percent to 12 percent every month, in comparison with the same period in 2021.

Across the country meanwhile, the Rs.1,49,507 crore GST Revenue collected for December 2022 registered an increase of 15 percent Year-on-Year.

According to an MoF press release, the gross GST revenue collected during December 2022 was Rs.1,49,507 crore, of which CGST was Rs. 26,711 crore, SGST was Rs.33,357 crore, IGST was Rs.78,434 crore (including Rs.40,263 crore collected on import of goods) and Cess was Rs.11,005 crore (including Rs.850 crore collected on import of goods).

The Centre has settled Rs.36,669 crore to CGST and Rs.31,094 crore to SGST from IGST as regular settlement, the release said, adding that the total revenue of Centre and the States after regular settlements in the month of December 2022 was Rs.63,380 crore for CGST and Rs.64,451 crore for the SGST.

The revenues for the month of December 2022 were 15 percent higher than the GST revenues in the same month last year. During the month, revenues from import of goods were 8 percent higher and the revenues from domestic transaction (including import of services) were 18 percent higher than the revenues from these sources during the same month last year. During the month of November, 2022, 7.9 crore e-way bills were generated, which was significantly higher than 7.6 crore e-way bills generated in October, 2022, the press release added.

Telangana GST collections (Rs. Crore)

Month 2021 2022 Y-on-Y Growth

August 3,526 3,871 10%

September 3,494 3,915 12%

October 3,854 4,284 11%

November 3,931 4,228 8%

December 3,760 4,178 11%