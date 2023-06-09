Telangana: Hackathon for govt school students on June 20

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:55 PM, Fri - 9 June 23

Hyderabad: The School Education department in association with K12 Activity Academy Private Limited is organizing ‘Do-it-Yourself’, a hackathon for all government sector schools students on June 20 as part of ‘Telangana Dashabdi Utsavalu’.

The online event is aimed at inspiring and challenging students to explore various concepts of science and mathematics, and create practical working kits using recyclable, reusable and easily accessible materials found in their local environment. Class 8 to 10 students of government, ZP, KGBVs, TS MS and residential schools can participate.

More details will be available on the website https://schooledu.telangana.gov.in/ on June 12.