Telangana has 3,06,42,333 voters: ECI

The total number of voters in Telangana stood at 3,06,42,333, wherein 1,53,73,066 are male voters; 1,52,1,797 female and 2,133 voters belong to the third gender

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:31 PM, Mon - 21 August 23

Hyderabad: As per the draft roll for 2nd Special Summary Revision (SSR) published by the Election Commission of India on Monday, the total number of voters in State stood at 3,06,42,333, wherein 1,53,73,066 are male voters; 1,52,1,797 female and 2,133 voters belong to the third gender.

According to Chief Electoral Officer Vikas Raj, the total number of general electors in the State was 3,06,26,996, 2,742 NRI electors and 15,337 service electors in the electoral roll. The number of young electors in the age group of 18-19 stands at 4,76,597, he said.

With regard to changes from the previous SSR of January 1, 2023 as qualifying date, he said that the SSR-2023 final roll published on January 5 had 2,99,77,659 electors. About 8,31,520 additions were made to this while 1,82,183 electors were deleted as a point of continuous updation of rolls, he informed.

The period of filing claims and objections had been fixed from August 21 upto September 19, he said, adding that as part of claims and objections, people could submit their claims in prescribed Form-6 to get enrolled as voters. He further said a person, whose name has been deleted from the electoral roll wrongfully, could file an appeal under Section 24 of Representation of People’s Act, 1950 within the prescribed period of 15 days to the District Election Officer or submit Form-6 any time during this round of summary revision exercise.