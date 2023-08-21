CM KCR announces BRS list with seven changes; CM to contest from Kamareddy, Gajwel

By Telangana Today Updated On - 04:17 PM, Mon - 21 August 23

Hyderabad: BRS president and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, announcing the BRS list of candidates for the forthcoming Assembly polls, declared that he himself would be contesting from the Kamareddy and Gajwel constituencies.

The list, he said, has seven changes, in the context of candidates in the constituencies of Boath, Khanapur, Wyra, Korutla, Uppal, Asifabad and Vemulawada. The candidature in four Assembly constituencies of Nampally, Narsapur, Goshamahal and Jangaon were kept on hold and would be announced later.

Among the notable changes were Paidi Kaushik Reddy, who would contest from Huzurabad, while the late G Sayanna’s daughter L Nanditha would contest from the Secunderabad Cantonment seat held by her father. In Vemulawada, Chalmeda Lakshmi Narasimha Rao would contest in place of Chennamaneni Ramesh, whose citizenship issue is still in court.

