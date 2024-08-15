Telangana has become ideal for country: Bhatti Vikramarka

By Telangana Today Published Date - 15 August 2024, 06:08 PM

Khammam: Telangana has become a role model for the country due to its progressive policies, the schemes and financial discipline adopted by the State government in the past eight months, claimed Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka.

He hoisted the National flag at the Independence Day celebrations here on Thursday and said Khammam district has a special place in the freedom struggle. Freedom fighters like Jamalapuram Keshav Rao, Hiralal Moria, Gella Keshav Rao played a vital role in the freedom struggle, he said and paid homage to those hho risked their lives for the freedom of the country.

Vikramarka said the government was moving forward with focus on development and welfare, introducing and implementing schemes for the welfare of women and farmers.

Agriculture Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao along with Kothagudem MLA K Sambasiva Rao, Aswaraopet MLA Jare Adinarayana, district Collector Jitesh V Patil and SP B Rohith Raj hoisted national flag in Kothagudem and addressing the gathering.

BRS Khammam district president, MLC Tata Madhusudan speaking after hoisting national flag at the party office said for achieving BR Ambedkar’s dream of equal society everyone should get the fruits of the constitution and only then true independence could be achieved.

Former Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao’s rule has set an example for the country in the development and welfare of the people of Telangana, he added.