Telangana HC asks for report on undertrial prisoners languishing in jail due to poverty

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:59 PM, Fri - 22 April 22

Hyderabad: A two-judge panel of the Telangana High Court comprising Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Abhinand Kumar Shavali on Friday sought a report from the Telangana State Legal Services Authority on undertrial prisoners languishing in the jail due to poverty. Murali Karnam of Hyderabad filed this public interest litigation case pointing out the plight of under trial prisoners. In Telangana jails, 180 persons who got bail are languishing in jail unable to furnish sureties and personal bonds, the petitioner said. He pointed out to the Law Commission recommendations in its 268th report and said that the benefit of release on bail and freedom of life cannot be deprived because of poverty.

The Legal Services Authorities said appropriate steps were being taken for the persons who were granted bail. The panel pointed out how some senior advocates in Madhya Pradesh helped out poor people in similar matters. The panel directed Legal Services Authority to submit a detailed report within four weeks.

The panel directed the Telangana Government to file a status report within four weeks on the status of implementation of Supreme Court directions in payment of equitable wages to prisoners. The Apex Court issued directions in the case of State of Gujarat vs High Court of Gujarat. Non-compliance of the Supreme Court order by Telangana Government in fixing wages for skilled, semi-skilled and unskilled workers was brought to court notice. The petitioner sought directions to constitute a wage fixation body to decide the equitable wages. The panel adjourned the case to June.

