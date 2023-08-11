Telangana HC asks TSPSC to respond on ‘Group II exam’ postponement issue

Telangana High Court on Friday granted time till Monday for the TSPSC to respond on the issue pertaining to postponement of Group II examination

Published Date - 10:38 PM, Fri - 11 August 23

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court on Friday granted time till Monday for the TSPSC to respond on the issue pertaining to postponement of Group II examination. Justice P Madhavi Devi was dealing with a writ plea filed by D Mahesh and 149 other aspirants seeking Court directions for rescheduling the Group II examinations which was proposed to be held on August 29 and 30. Petitioners said that a total of 21 examinations including Gurukula Teacher and Polytechnic exams are being conducted in month of August only and that they don’t have sufficient time to deal with all the exams at once. The government pleader on the other hand submitted that out of the 5.5 lakh candidates applied for the Group II exam only 60 thousand candidates are appearing for Gurukula Exam. He also said all the arrangements were made for conducting the exam in 1535 centres. In all those 1535 schools and colleges, holidays were declared on respective dates and it would be difficult to reschedule the exam, the government pleader said. However, in the existing situation we are reconsidering the issue, he said and sought time for conveying the decision to Court. Conceding with the request of the government pleader, the judge adjourned the case to Monday.

On Peddapally court relocation

The division bench of the Telangana High Court comprising of Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice T Vinod Kumar on Friday observed that it would not go into the issue concerning the Peddapally District Court relocation. The bench observed that all the stake holders including the Bar Association had agreed to the location at Kanalla and Radhavapur for relocation of Peddapally Court and held that it would be judicially impermissible for them to adjudicate such matter. The bench was dealing with a writ plea filed by the Peddapally Bar Association. The Association had contended that the proposed new district complex was 40 kms away from the main city and said it would be inconvenient for the advocates, litigants and all other stake holders. It also said there were various other illegalities and jurisdictional issues at the proposed location. Based on an earlier order a committee was constituted comprising of administrative judge, revenue authorities, district civil administration and Bar Association of Peddapally. The bench perused the sealed cover report placed by the committee and refused to interfere the issue while closing the writ petition.

Judge transfers

The Supreme Court Collegium recommended transfer of 4 judges of Telangana High Court. Justice G Anupama Chakravarthy to the Patna High Court; Justice Munnuri Laxman to the Rajasthan High Court; Justice Mummineni Sudheer Kumar to Madras High Court and Justice C Sumalatha to the Karnataka High Court. The recommendation was made by the collegium, consisting of Chief Justice of India Dhananjaya Y Chandrachud, Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul, Justice Sanjiv Khanna, Justice B R Gavai and Justice Suryakanth. Justice Munnuri Laxman request for either postponing his transfer or for transferring him to Karnataka High Court and Justice Anupama Chakravarthy request to transfer to any High Court near to her parent High Court were rejected finding that there is no merit in their request. However, Justice M Sudheer Kumar request for transfer to Madras High Court instead of Calcutta and Justice C Sumalatha request to transfer her to Karnataka High Court instead of Gujarat High Court was considered.

