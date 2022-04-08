Telangana HC directs for submission of report on Osmania Hospital building demolition issue

Published Date - 07:16 PM, Fri - 8 April 22

File Photo

Hyderabad: A two-judge panel of the Telangana High Court comprising Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Abhinand Kumar Shavali on Friday directed the committee constituted by the government to look into the demolition of Osmania General Hospital and construction of a super speciality hospital to submit a detailed report in June. The panel also directed the inclusion of a structural engineer and an expert from Archaeological Survey of India in the committee constituted for the study. The panel passed these directions in a public interest litigation case filed by Osmania Medical College Alumni Association seeking directions for construction a new multi storied building for housing Osmania General Hospital with all super speciality hospital facilities in the place of the existing old hospital at Afzal Gunj. The panel will continue to hear the case in June.

Junior Panchayat Secretaries issue

Justice B Vijayasen Reddy of the Telangana High Court on Friday adjourned to Monday a case pertaining to termination of Junior Panchayat Secretaries appointed under sports quota. The judge of dealing with a batch of 5 cases filed by about 98 petitioners challenging the GO 10 which terminated their jobs based on a court order. The court adjourned the matter to Monday to decide where there was violation of sports quota GO’s 107 and 74 in the appointments and if the terminations were valid.

