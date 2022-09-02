Telangana HC seeks govt’s response on rejecting advocate’s gun license

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:41 PM, Fri - 2 September 22

Justice Lalitha Kanneganti of the Telangana High Court on Friday called upon the State Government to explain the manner in which it rejected a gun license application of an advocate Karuna Sagar.

Hyderabad: Justice Lalitha Kanneganti of the Telangana High Court on Friday called upon the State Government to explain the manner in which it rejected a gun license application of an advocate Karuna Sagar. The Judge was hearing a writ petition filed by the advocate who is in news in connection with the recent arrest of BJP MLA Raja Singh.

The petitioner complained that he apprehended a danger to his life. He quoted multiple instances of threats and how his application for a gun license was rejected by the Commissioner. In the present writ petition he pointed out that the Appellate Authority dismissed his appeal based upon the recommendations of the original authority and this was illegal.

Justice Lalitha wanted an explanation from the Senior Counsel as to how the police protection that he now seeks is connected to the refusal of gun license. Counsel L Ravichander pointed out that the two prayers need to be perceived independently and that the prayer for police protection was based out of the recent threats faced by the Advocate.

He also pointed out that recent incidents attacking lawyers was a trend that required immediate arrest. The Judge posted the matter to Tuesday for a response from the State Government.

GHMC and HMWSSB asked to stop water stagnation

A two judge panel comprising Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan and Justice V Bhasker Reddy on Friday directed the GHMC and HMWSSB to ensure that there was no stagnation of water on the road from Naala Bazaar to Rashtrapathi Road. A PIL was filed seeking restoration of drainage which is an open, condition which is causing hindrance to the passersby.

It was observed that a 100 year old road was not being put to proper use due to stagnation of water. The panel after due consideration directed GHMC and HMWSSB to regularly clean the drain and ensure that there is no water logging.

Police asked to issue Not traceable certificates

Justice K Lalitha of Telangana High Court came down heavily upon Station House officer G Santosh Kumar of Tappachabutra police station for not issuing “not traceable” certificate. The court further directed the Director General of Police to issue a circular directing all the Station House Officers to issue such certificates within 30 days or 40 days as prescribed after following procedure.

The court further directed that the circular so issued shall also state action to be taken against the erring officials if such certificates are not issued within time prescribed. The judge also directed that a copy of the circular shall be forwarded to registrar judicial within 20 days from the date of receipt of the copy of the order.

The panel was dealing with Writ Plea wherein an application was made to issue a certificate towards loss of passport. The application was made in October 2021 and as the application was not disposed till date he was forced to approach this court.