Medak: Harish Rao hands over 2-BHK houses to beneficiaries in Toopran

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:45 PM, Fri - 2 September 22

Siddipet: Finance Minister T Harish Rao handed over 382 2-BHK houses to the beneficiaries in Toopran Municipality on Friday. Earlier, the Minister also inaugurated an Integrated Market built with an outlay of Rs 11 crore in the town.

Speaking on the occasion, Harish Rao said that the State government has built 504 houses in the Town. Since some minor workers left, Rao said that the rest 122 houses will be handed over to the beneficiaries in two months.

He further announced that the State government will start giving Rs 3 lakhs from Dasara onwards to the homeless who wanted to build houses on their own lands. Rao said that the Municipal administration department was spending over Rs 500 crore to build integrated markets in all the municipalities across the State.

He distributed new Aasara pensions to beneficiaries in Toopran, Medak during his visit to the Medak district. Medak MP Kotha Prabhakar Reddy, Collector S Harish, MLA M Padmadevendar Reddy, MLC Dr V Yadava Reddy, Forest Development Corporation Chairperson Vanteru Prathap Reddy, and others were present.

Earlier, Rao inaugurated the new Grama Panchayat building in Manoharabad and opened the Central Lighting system along the highway by switching on the lights. Rao has laid a foundation for the Primary Health Centre in Manoharbad which will be built with a budget of Rs 2 crore.