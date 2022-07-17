Telangana: Health dept conducts 289 health camps in rain affected districts

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 09:29 PM, Sun - 17 July 22

Hyderabad: The health department on Sunday conducted 289 health camps and screened 11,511 persons in the eight districts including Adilabad, Bhadradri, Kothagudem, Jayashankar Bhupalapally, Kumarambheem, Asifabad, Mancherial, Mulugu, Nirmal, and Peddapalli that have been experiencing incessant rain for the last one week.

Director of Public Health (DPH) Dr G.Srinivasa Rao on Sunday said since yesterday, 24,674 persons have been treated and 22 of them were referred to higher healthcare facility.

To monitor health response in the flood affected districts, the State government has appointed two officers as nodal officers with the DPH overseeing health camps at Bhadradri Kothagudem, Mulugu and Bhupalapally, and Director of Medical Education, Dr K Ramesh Reddy overseeing health camps at Adilabad, Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal and Peddapalli.

“We have directed all districts to form RRT (Rapid Response Teams) at district and divisional level and establish helpline numbers for public. Those with symptoms of high fever, headache, nausea, eye redness, diarrhoea, loss of appetite should immediately visit the nearest health centre,” Dr Rao said.

At the state level, a war room has been established and functioning round the clock with Helpline No: 9030227324 & Land Line: 040-24651119 established.

The senior health officials directed the local health officials to ensure sufficient quantities of epidemic medicines including IV fluids and ensure they reach the peripheral institutions.