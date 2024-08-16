Telangana: Heavy rains lash Medak, Karimnagar

16 August 2024

Medak: Heavy rains lashed Medak town and most parts of the district on Friday evening. Several low-lying areas were submerged in the rain water. The rain water entered the houses and commercial establishments located roadside at several places. The rain water stagnated to waist deep on the main road in Medak, making life difficult for road users. The two-wheelers were seen swept away in the rainwater on the main road. Normal life was paralyzed as the rain continued to lash until late evening. Meanwhile, several parts of Sangareddy and Siddipet also witnessed rains on Friday evening.

Very heavy rainfall recorded in erstwhile Karimnagar

Karimnagar: Very heavy to heavy rainfall was reported in many places of the erstwhile Karimnagar district on Friday night. While the very heavy rain of 169.5 mm was recorded in Chigurumamidi of Karimnagar district, heavy rainfall of 92 mm fell in Pudur of Kodimial mandal followed by Edulagattepalli- 85.5 mm Mallapur-80 mm Indurthy-80 mm, Veenavanka-76.8 mm, Gundi-76.3 mm, Gangadhara-74.5 mm, Nerella-73.5 mm, Dharmapuri-69.8 mm and Jagtial-69.3 mm.

Water bodies including rivulets, tanks, and ponds are overflowing due to heavy rains. Road connectivity between villages and towns has been disconnected as flood water is flowing from the top of culverts in different areas. Road connectivity between Boinpalli and Vemulawada was affected as flood water is flowing at high at a culvert in between Boinpalli and Kodurupaka. A village tank in Nimmapalli of Konaraopet mandal is overflowing and merging in Mulavagu. As a result, water levels in Mulavagu rose.