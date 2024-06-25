Telangana High Court appoints amicus curie in PIL against park encroachment

The bench was dealing with a PIL case field by one Sai Prasad of Alwal complaining about the inaction of the authorities in taking effective constructive and concrete steps to restore the open space earmarked for the public park admeasuring an extent of 660 Sq yards.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 25 June 2024, 10:48 PM

Telangana High Court

Hyderabad: The division bench of the Telangana High Court comprising Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice Jukanti Anil Kumar on Tuesday appointed Senior Advocate V Raghunath as amicus curie to assist the court in a public interest litigation case pertaining to illegal encroachment of a public park at the Reddy Enclave, Alwal Municipality.

The bench was dealing with a PIL case field by one Sai Prasad of Alwal complaining about the inaction of the authorities in taking effective constructive and concrete steps to restore the open space earmarked for the public park admeasuring an extent of 660 Sq yards.

It was alleged that private persons encroached upon the property. When the counsel appearing for the private persons opposed the case, the court sought assistance of Raghunath and directed the Registry of the High Court to supply a copy of the case to Raghunath and adjourned the case to next week.

The Telangana High Court on Tuesday issued directions in a public interest litigation case to publish a notice in the Hyderabad editions of English and Telugu dailies, seeking suggestions from the NGOs/individuals to ensure plantation of trees as well as maintenance of public parks in the city of Hyderabad.

The division bench comprising Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice Anil Kumar Jukanti were dealing with a public interest litigation case filed by K Pratap Reddy challenging the actions of State, Municipal Administration and Urban Development, Environment Forests Science and Technology and others in failing to provide for adequate green spaces, park areas, recreational areas for the citizens of the State.

The counsel for petitioner sought directions to authorities to ensure adequate maintenance of the existing public parks / green spaces in various urban areas in the State and to identify and demarcate land and also to undertake development of public parks in various urban centres.

Today, the counsel for petitioner submitted suggestions to Court regarding steps to be taken to ensure plantation of trees and maintenance of public parks. Observing the same, the bench adjourned the matter to July 2 for the response of the State.