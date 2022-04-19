Telangana High Court asks for clearance of encroached Wakf lands

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:37 PM, Tue - 19 April 22

File Photo

Hyderabad: The two judge panel of the Telangana High Court comprising Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Abhinand Kumar Shavali on Tuesday granted six weeks time to the state government to remove alleged encroachments of Waqf lands.

The order comes in a PIL filed by Md.Baber Qureshi against State Minority Welfare Board and Waqf Board seeking action on his representation alleging encroachment of waqf land. Earlier the court directed the Waqf Board and Revenue Department to conduct the joint survey with regards to encroachment of land. Special G.P submitted that they have filed report and survey has been conducted and notices have been issued and the CEO of Waqf Board request further time for removal of encroachment. The panel while adjourning the matter directed them to file fresh status report.

On Dental Council of India

The panel wondered why the Dental Council of India was fighting shy in a PIL plea complaining of large scale irregularities by private dental colleges in the state. The PIL is filed by Dr. Ippatoori Srikanth who is a dental surgeon against Asian Institute of Advanced Dentistry, Asian Dental Academy, Indian Denral Academy, Ace Institute of Dentistry. Architha , the counsel for the petitioner pointed out how the Dental Council was stone walling the hearing of the pleas by its silence. The panel said it disapproved the silence and granting 4 weeks time to file its counter.

On Transgenders

The same panel voiced its displeasure at the state government not responding with promptitude in a PIL seeking a direction against the state government to frame a policy to secure and protect the rights of transgender persons and to constitute Transgender Welfare Board. The petition filed by filed by KMV Monalisa and others seeks providing 50 percent representation and to provide reservations in admissions in educational institutions and public employment. At the request of the counsel for the state while adjourning the matter the panel as a last indulgence granted four weeks time to file counter failing which Principal Secretary Telangana Social Welfare Department would be required to be present in the court at the next date of hearing.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .