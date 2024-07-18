Telangana High Court cautions temple on garbage disposal during Bonalu

Telangana High Court on Thursday directed the Mahankali Temple, Lal Bazar, Secunderabad, not to undertake any activity or dump any material in the adjacent private property for the upcoming Bonalu festival.

Published Date - 18 July 2024

By Legal Correspondent

Hyderabad: Justice Bollaram Vijaysen Reddy of Telangana High Court on Thursday directed the Mahankali Temple, Lal Bazar, Secunderabad, not to undertake any activity or dump any material in the adjacent private property for the upcoming Bonalu festival. The Judge was dealing with a writ plea filed by Pyarasani Gowri Shanker and others, owners of the adjacent private land seeking directions for police protection for upcoming Bonalu festival commencing from July 24 to July 26. Gowri Shankar’s case was that the land measuring 2420 sq yards was situated adjacent to Mahankali Temple.The temple authorities without seeking any permission had trespassed into his property and dumped all material to set up for upcoming Bonalu festival. Counsel for the petitioner contended that the said land was a vacant land and petitioner runs a business. We are not stopping any kind of celebration inside the temple premises we are only objecting the temple members interference in private land, the counsel said. Mahesh Raje, Government Pleader, Home department sought time to get instructions. The judge however considering the contentions passed interim orders directing the festival organisers not to interfere with the land of the petitioners and adjourned the matter to Friday for the instructions of the Government Pleader.

Justice Bollaram Vijaysen Reddy of the Telangana High Court on Thursday part heard the arguments of Advocate General representing State in a batch of writ pleas which challenged the Telangana Assembly Speaker’s inaction on the defections by some BRS MLA candidates into the Congress Party. The judge was dealing with the writ pleas filed by BRS MLAs KP Vivekananda of Qutbullapur constituency and Padi Kaushik Reddy of Huzurabad and Alleti Maheshwar Reddy, BJP MLA of Nirmal Constituency on the defected MLAs Venkat Rao Tellam from Bhadrachalam, Kadiyam Srihari from Station Ghanpur and Danam Nagender from Khairatabad. It may be recalled that Senior counsel C. Aryama Sundaram representing the petitioners argued that the Assembly Speaker had failed in deciding on the disqualification petitions and sought directions to consider the same within a timeline, for which the judge sought the Speaker’s opinion to fix a timeframe within which the disqualification petitions may be decided. Today, Advocate General, A Sudarshan Reddy by referring to various Supreme Court judgements contended that a court does not have jurisdiction to direct a Speaker to decide on the disqualification petition as the Speaker itself acts as a tribunal and that the constitution has conferred adjudicatory powers upon the Speaker, which cannot be overridden by any court. The Advocate General further submitted to Court that the petitioners have filed these writ pleas within 10 days of submitting of disqualification petitions, which is nothing but pre-emptive in nature and such pleas are liable to be dismissed in limine. The judge however remarked that, everyone working in the institutions including advocates have to step up for safeguarding the value of institutions and instill confidence in the general public on systems. Due to paucity of time, the hearing was deferred. The judge adjourned the matter to July 22 for further hearing.

A two-judge bench of Telangana High Court comprising Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice Anil Kumar Jukanti on Thursday directed the State, GHMC and HMDA to make an endeavour to develop an app, software or portal for citizens to register their grievances on maintenance of roads, footpaths and drainage holes. The division bench was dealing with a public interest litigation filed by K. Akhil Sri Guru Teja, an employee, aggrieved by non-implementation of guidelines framed by the Supreme Court on road safety in March 29, 2022. The petitioners raised concerns that the State was ignoring such serious issues by not initiating steps to maintain the roads and footpaths, free of potholes and obstructions. The State also failed to safeguard manholes and maintain drainage in urban areas. On the earlier occasion, the bench directed the State Government to file a compliance report on action initiated to repair the potholes in Hyderabad. Today, the Additional Advocate General said that certain areas were maintained by the Roads and Buildings Department and sought time to file compliance of work undertaken by the said department. Accordingly, the bench adjourned the matter to July 31 for further hearing.