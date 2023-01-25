Telangana High Court directs State to organize Republic Day celebrations

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:25 PM, Wed - 25 January 23

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court has directed the State government to organize Republic Day celebrations on Thursday as per the Guidelines of the Government of India.

Justice Madhavi Devi also directed Advocate General BS Prasad to immediately communicate the order to the government in order to make arrangements for the celebrations.

The judge observed that Republic Day being a national festival, it had to be celebrated with national fervor, grandeur, gaiety and enthusiasm.

The judge was dealing with a writ petition filed by K Srinivas of the city, questioning the State government not conducting Republic Day celebrations in the traditional manner.

The petitioner also contended that the Standard Operating Procedure for Republic Day as directed by the Ministry of Defence was not followed. The Advocate General informed the court that the State government had decided to celebrate Republic Day Celebrations this year as was done last year following the January 18 Memorandum issued by the Centre.

Accordingly, the Governor would hoist the national flag at Raj Bhavan in the presence of the Chief Secretary, Director General of Police and senior officers.

He said the celebrations would be conducted following all guidelines and Standard Operating Procedures related to Covid-l9 issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs and Ministry of Health & Family Welfare from time to time.

Following this, the Deputy Solicitor General informed the court that the Memorandum was applicable only to Delhi and that the guidelines dated January 19 were applicable to all States and union Territories except Delhi.