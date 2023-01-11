Telangana High Court gives nod for release of Group-I results

The court said that it was not just to stall the results of all the candidates, based on the dispute over local status of one candidate which will be examined later.

Published Date - 10:21 PM, Wed - 11 January 23

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court on Wednesday allowed the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) to release the Group-I prelims results, which were withheld in connection with a dispute over local status of a candidate. The court said that it was not just to stall the results of all the candidates, based on the dispute over local status of one candidate which will be examined later.

A division bench comprising Justice Abhinand Kumar Shavili and Justice P Karthik heard the appeal petition filed by the TSPSC challenging the orders of a single judge bench asking the Commission to consider the local status of the candidate. The court observed that it was not appropriate to withhold the entire Group-1 results because of a single candidate’s request.

A Group-1 candidate P Niharika has challenged in the High Court that the local quota was not applied to her though she studied in Telangana from seventh standard to Post Graduation. A single judge bench heard the appeal and ordered the TSPSC to take her local status into consideration.

On behalf of TSPSC M Ramgopal Rao argued that locality was applicable only if the candidate studied in Telangana till seventh standard and Niharika has studied in Visakhapatnam of Andhra Pradesh till sixth standard and hence, the local quota was not applicable to her.

Lakhs of Group-1919452 candidates were waiting for the results due to a single judge bench’s order and have been demanding the TSPSC to release the results. Senior advocate Sarasani Satyam Reddy argued for Niharika that the orders of the single judge bench should be implemented. After hearing the arguments, the division bench directed the TSPSC to submit complete details of the candidate to the court. It has also stated that the final orders would be issued on her local status will be issued later.