Telangana High Court questions HYDRAA’s targeted approach

Justice Bollaram Vijaysen Reddy came down heavily on the HYDRAA following a batch of writ pleas filed by residents of the Kavuri Hills challenging the notices against the encroachment of the FTL limits of Durgam Cheruvu.

Hyderabad: Justice Bollaram Vijaysen Reddy of the Telangana High Court on Tuesday came down heavily on the HYDRAA for its targeted approach. As Justice K Lakshman was on leave, the batch of writ pleas filed by residents of the Kavuri Hills challenging the notices against the encroachment of the FTL limits of Durgam Cheruvu came up for consideration before Justice Vijaysen.

The Judge wondered why was Raheja Towers aka Inorbit Mall not in the list for demolition. Even that was under the FTL limits of Durgam Cheruvu and only after that Kavuri Hills starts, the judge remarked. He also quizzed the Special Government Pleader appearing for HYDRAA as to why were the constructions being touched after 10–20 years?

“Change of government and change of strategy doesn’t work. What was the government doing all these years?” the judge questioned. He further questioned the State why no action was initiated against GHMC officers who granted permissions for constructions in the FTL and buffer zone. First take action against the erring government officers who granted permission by initiating proceedings under the Prevention of the Money Laundering Act and booking ACB cases starting from the top officials, the judge commented.

“There are one lakh unauthorised structures in Hyderabad. Why have you not issued one lakh notices? Why are only a particular party’s structures targeted?” the Judge asked the State. The batch of petitioners who received notices from the Deputy Collector for demolition of the structures on August 3 made their submissions stating that they were in possession for the last 34 years, and the buildings in the said land were constructed by following due procedure of law and with all the relevant permissions from GHMC and HUDA.

Special government pleader S Rahul Reddy stated that a PIL was pending before a division bench on a similar issue for preservation of Durgam Cheruvu. He highlighted the Court directions to take action against encroachments within the FTL limits, and said pursuant to that, the notices were issued. The SGP requested the court to list the current batch matters along with the PIL for avoiding conflict in orders. Accordingly, the Judge directed the batch matters to be listed before the Division bench dealing with the PIL matter.

2. A two judge bench of the Telangana High Court comprising Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice J Sreenivas Rao on Tuesday inconclusively heard a batch of about 30 writ pleas in a matter pertaining to medical admission into the MBBS and BDS courses for the academic year 2024-25. The candidates aspiring medical admissions from across the State have filed the cases challenging the G.O. 33 issued by the State Government which amended the classification regarding ‘local candidate’ in the Telangana Medical & Dental Colleges Admission Rules, 2017. According to the amendment, the candidates who have either studied for not less than four consecutive years or the candidates who have resided in the State for a period not less than four years before appearing for the qualifying exam i.e, intermediate are local candidates. Petitioners have explained their grievances as to why they had studied intermediate in other state or stayed in the other state including government jobs of the parents. Despite being a permanent residents of the State and despite having pursued major part of their education in the State Educational Institutions, they were arbitrarily classified as non-locals, the petitioners complained. It is also brought to the notice of the court that the same Rule with same verbatim was read down by the court and all the candidates with permanent resident certificate were directed to be considered as local candidates. Therefore, the GO was termed as illegal and unconstitutional by the petitioners. As the petitioners have argued extensively and concluded their arguments, due to paucity of time the bench has adjourned the matters to Wednesday for the arguments of the State and Kaloji Narayan Rao University of Health Sciences.