Telangana High Court raps Marketing officials

By | Legal Correspondent | Published: 12:47 am

Hyderabad: A two-judge bench of the Telangana High Court, comprising Chief Justice Hima Kohli and Justice B Vijaysen Reddy, came down heavily on the Commissioner and Director of Marketing, Department of Marketing, for violating court orders. The panel did not trust the assurance given by the Special Government Pleader on behalf of the Department of Marketing.

However, a final chance was given to the department to consider the independent representations made by Vegetable Commission Agents Welfare Association, Gudimalkapur. The panel made it clear that the government has only the option of complying and has no option to allot or to not allot. Further, they apprehended that the officer would portray the same attitude again if given a chance. The court held back final orders in the matter till all earlier directions are complied with. The matter was posted to July 28.

Plea against CBI, RBI

A batch of writ petitions was filed against the Central Bureau of Investigation and the Reserve Bank of India by Sridhar Cheruki. The counsel for CBI stated that raids were conducted against Sridhar Cheruki on charges of irregularities regarding coastal projects. However, no further action was taken. The court held that the CBI and the ED shall be free to take action against the petitioner under the respective FIRs unless specifically restrained by any other court order. The matter was posted to July 16.