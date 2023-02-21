Telangana HC issues notice to Principal Secretary, DGP on custodial torture death

The panel was dealing with a suo moto case based on a newspaper article which reported the alleged custodial torture and death of Khadeer Khan of Medak

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:28 PM, Tue - 21 February 23

Hyderabad: A two judge bench of the Telangana High Court comprising Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan and Justice N Tukaramji on Tuesday issued notices to the Principal Secretary (Home), Director-General of Police and Medak police officials in the case pertaining to the death of a person allegedly after custodial torture.

The panel was dealing with a suo moto case based on a newspaper article which reported the alleged custodial torture and death of Khadeer Khan of Medak. The court observed that it was reported that Khan was released on February 2 in a condition where he was unable to walk. After he got critical, he was admitted to Gandhi hospital, Secunderabad on February 12 and died on February 16.

Additional Advocate General J Ramchandra Rao said the Khan was produced before the Magistrate and had denied allegations of custodial torture. The court however took note of his wife’s version who said her husband died of custodial torture. The bench then adjourned the case to March 14 for the response of the State.