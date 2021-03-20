Telangana High Court seeks data on recognised pharmacists

The panel observed that it was extremely sketchy since there is no report which gives information on the number of pharmacists.

Hyderabad: A two-judge panel of the Telangana High Court, comprising Chief Justice Hima Kohli and Justice B Vijaysen Reddy, entertained a public interest litigation based on a letter by Seetharam Babu. The letter raised various issues as to how 86 pharmacy stores in Hyderabad are run in the absence of recognised pharmacists and most of the medicines were supplied without prescriptions. The panel observed that it was extremely sketchy since there is no report which gives information on the number of pharmacists. It was taken into cognisance by the panel that no precautions are taken pertaining to H1 drugs or other drugs. The panel directed the Health and Family Welfare Department to file a detailed report on the number of recognised pharmacists and adjourned the matter to June 24.

PIL against Labour Dept

The same panel commented that the State government was acting callously and it would not appreciate it. C Damodar Rajanarsimha filed a public interest litigation against the Labour Department for not constituting State level Social Security Board for unorganised workers across Telangana. The Government Pleader contended that a committee was constituted with two members initially and re-constituted with 28 members. However, neither any meeting was held nor any action taken. The panel stated that the Labour Department have acted beyond their powers by not complying with the Act and did not abide by the recommendations made to them by the Commissioner. It also observed that sufficient number of women, SC/ST and minorities were not appointed. The Government Pleader was directed to take serious steps and comply with the court’s directions. The panel adjourned the case by four weeks.