Telangana High Court seeks status of Vanamohatsavam

By Telangana Today Published Date - 9 July 2024, 10:13 PM

By Legal Correspondent

Hyderabad: A Two-Judge bench of the Telangana High Court comprising Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice Anil Kumar Jukanti on Tuesday directed the Additional Advocate General (AAG) to seek instructions and appraise the Court on the status of the Vanamahotsavam scheme, earlier known as Haritha Haram. The division bench dealt with a Public Interest litigation case filed by VATA foundation challenging the inaction of Commissioner of Manikonda Municipality and others in chopping 40 fully grown thriving trees around the Manikonda cricket ground without any permission from the authorities. The petitioner is an NGO which helps in translocating the trees when trees are cut for public purposes. The petitioner informed the court that nearly 100 trees were translocated to Manikonda cricket ground by their foundation in 2017 from Kukatpally for the purpose of construction of a flyover between Jawaharlal Technological University (JNTU)and Kukatpally Housing Board (KPHB). On the earlier occasion, the bench directed the authorities to forthwith stop chopping down the trees. On Tuesday, the AAG told the Court that the State was implementing a comprehensive plan for plantation of 3 crore trees. Justice Anil Kumar Jukanti, speaking for the bench wondered why the State was planting eucalyptus trees, as the rate of decomposition of the said trees was very slow and it also decreases the utility of agricultural land. The AAG informed the Court that the State was taking steps to avoid planting eucalyptus trees and sought time to file a status report. Granting time, the bench posted the matter to July 15 for further hearing.

Relocation of Telangana Kala Bharathi

Two-Judge bench of the Telangana High Court comprising Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice Anil Kumar Jukanti on Tuesday directed the office of Advocate General to appraise the Court regarding the decision of Government on re-location of the Telangana Kala Bharathi in NTR Stadium. The Court was dealing with two public interest litigation cases which challenged the action of the State in issuing G O Ms No 73 on April 4, 2015 through Municipal Administration and Urban Development Department. Further, the action of State in diverting the land of 14 acres, opposite to Indira Park which is known as NTR Stadium for construction of buildings was also challenged. At the request of the government the bench adjourned the matter to three weeks.

Court asks for BA, LLB admission, counselling dates

Two-Judge bench of the Telangana High Court comprising Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice Anil Kumar Jukanti directed the State Government to inform the court, the dates on which ensuing BA LLB course admissions and counselling would be conducted for the academic year 2024-25. The bench was dealing with a public interest litigation case pertaining to undue delay in the process of admission to law courses for the year 2023-24. Bhaskar Reddy, an advocate filed the PIL case seeking directions to Bar Council of India, Osmania University and others to strictly adhere to the academic calendar by completing the counselling and admissions to LLB, LLM and other law courses prior to the month of July every year, starting from 2024-25. The bench adjourned the case to July 16.