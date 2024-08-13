Telangana High Court stays proceedings in drone case against KTR

The complainant alleged that the group used a drone camera to capture visuals of the barrage without obtaining prior permission or providing any intimation.

13 August 2024

File photo

Legal Correspondent

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court on Monday stayed criminal proceedings in a criminal case registered against BRS working president KT Rama Rao.

This was after a criminal petition was filed by Rama Rao, Ex-MLAs Balka Suman and Venkata Ramana Reddy Gandra seeking to quash a case registered for ‘unauthorised’ flying of a drone at the Medigadda barrage. Justice K Lakshman dealt with the said petition and granted a stay including arrest of the petitioners. It may be recalled that a complaint was lodged by Vali Shaik, Assistant Executive Engineer of Irrigation, Jayashankar Bhupalapally district. The complaint was that on July 26, between 12:30 pm and 2 pm, the petitioners and several others affiliated with the BRS visited the Medigadda Barrage in Ambatipally. The complainant alleged that the group used a drone camera to capture visuals of the barrage without obtaining prior permission or providing any intimation. TV Ramarao, counsel for the petitioners, contended that the petitioners had nothing to do with the visuals of the dam as alleged in the complaint. The counsel said the petitioners and party members went to the dam to show the facts to the the public and disprove the falsehoods spread by the ruling Congress that the Medigadda barrage was useless. The counsel also pointed that there was no relevant material to substantiate the said allegations.

After hearing the said submissions, the Judge observed that prima facie, the contents of the complaint lacked ingredients of the offences punishable under Sections 223(b) r/w. 3(5) of B.N.S. Accordingly, the court granted stay on all the further proceedings in the criminal case and ordered notices to Vali Shaik by adjourning the matter to September 5.

High Court issues bailable warrant to Ujjaini Mahankali temple EO

⁠Justice NV Shravan Kumar of the Telangana High Court issued a bailable warrant to the Executive Officer (EO) of the Ujjaini Mahankali Temple, Secunderabad in a contempt case. The Judge further directed the Commissioner of Police, Hyderabad to release the EO upon furnishing a bond of Rs.10,000 and on an undertaking that he will appear before the High Court on August 14. The judge was hearing contempt case filed by Rakesh Agaiduty alleging that the respondent authorities failed to comply with the directions passed by the court earlier. The petitioner preferred writ plea challenging the action of the EO in issuing the tender notification inviting sealed tenders for rights over collection of sarees, blouse pieces, one-half of coconut pieces without extending the lease period of the petitioner for 292 days in terms of a government memo dated December, 2021 issued during Covid-19. The judge after hearing the matter, disposed the writ plea directing the EO to extend the lease period of the petitioners for a period of five months with effect from July 01, 2024 to November 30, 2024. The petitioner contended that despite directions of High Court, the EO failed to comply and was guilty of contempt. After hearing the submissions, the judge issued a bailable warrant and posted the matter to August 19 for appearance of the EO.