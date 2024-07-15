Telangana High Court stays pujari, archaka transfers

Senior counsel L Ravi Chander, representing the petitioners, argued that the Endowment department had violated the religious rights guaranteed under Constitution by seeking options from the Archakas of various temples to give options for their transfer from one temple to another.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 15 July 2024, 10:37 PM

Representational Image

By Legal Correspondent

Hyderabad: Justice Pulla Karthik of Telangana High Court on Monday stayed the transfers of pujaris and archakas in the State. Koti Sriman Narayana Charyulu and others had filed a writ plea challenging the action of the Endowment department in revoking the ban on transfer of pujaris and archakas. Through GO Ms. No. 80 dated: 30.07.2024 read with GO MS. No. 64 dated: 18.06.2019, the Endowment Department had ordered transfer of pujaris and archakas. Senior counsel L Ravi Chander, representing the petitioners, argued that the Endowment department had violated the religious rights guaranteed under Constitution by seeking options from the Archakas of various temples to give options for their transfer from one temple to another. He said the term “Office holder or servant” was entirely different from “pujari or archakas” and that the power of government in dealing with the transfers of office holders or servants did not enable it to transfer pujaris or archakas. The action of transferring the archakas amounted to interfering with or overseeing the religious aspects of a temple which is in violation to Section 142 of the Telangana Charitable and Hindu Religious Institutions and Endowment Act, 1987, he added. Quoting earlier judgements, Ravichander said the power of the government to manage religious institutions and endowments under the Act did not include interfering with or overseeing the religious aspects of a temple. Granting an interim order, the judge adjourned the matter for further hearing.

Telangana High Court allows Shia Muslims to perform Moharram prayers at Maqbara Mah Laqa Bai

Justice B Vijaysen Reddy of Telangana High Court on Monday directed the Commissioner of Police, Rachakonda to permit the Shia Muslims to perform their Moharram prayers at the Maqbara Mah Laqa Bai at Moula Ali. The judge also conceded with the petitioner’s plea to permit them for conducting the Bibi-ka-Alam procession without any deviation. The judge further directed the State Government, Wakf Board, DCP and others to follow the Qutb Shahi Royalty during the Moharram days as followed by Shia Muslims for a period of 68 plus 2 equal to 70 days in Hyderabad Old City area as well as at Moula Ali Area. Hidayeth Ali Mirza, Director and National President of Shia Civil Council for social justice, filed the writ plea seeking directions to perform the religious procession in accordance with their custom. Petitioner counsel, Venkata Raghu Mannepalli, counsel for petitioner sought directions to authorities to cooperate with the procession in a peaceful manner so as to maintain brotherhood between the Shia and Sunni Muslims. He said the procession route that was followed since 300 years should not be disturbed enabling them to continue the Qutb Shahi royalty and further protecting the religious right of mourning. Granting an interim order, the judge adjourned the matter to July 30 for further hearing.

Telangana High Court seeks State response on attack on advocate

Justice B Vijaysen Reddy of the Telangana High Court on Monday directed Home Department to seek instructions in a matter pertaining to alleged police attack on Maraboina Ravi Kumar, a practising advocate at Siddipet. Ravi Kumar filed this writ plea challenging the action of Upender, Inspector and Uma Reddy, Assistant Sub-inspector of Police, Siddipet II Town Police for assaulting him, causing bleeding injuries and damaging his mobile phone at Siddipet General Hospital on July 9. The petitioner sought directions to police authorities to register the complaint dtd: 10.07.2024 filed by him and to take judicial enquiry and appropriate departmental disciplinary action against the Inspector and Assistant Sub-inspector of Police. Granting time for seeking instructions, the judge adjourned the matter to July 23 for the response of the Police Department.

MLAs’ disqualification: Telangana High Court adjourns writ pleas

Justice Bollaram Vijaysen Reddy of the Telangana High Court on Monday adjourned the batch of writ pleas which challenged the Telangana Assembly Speaker’s inaction on defections by some BRS MLA candidates into the Congress Party. On the last occasion, the judge had directed all the counsels to conclude their arguments today. However Advocate General A Sudarshan Reddy requested for further time. On the other hand, senior counsel Gandra Mohan Rao appearing on behalf of one of the petitioners, opposed granting any further time by stating the reason that any further delay in dealing the matter would enable the ruling party to lure more MLAs. The judge conceding to the request of the AG granted time only till Thursday and again instructed all the counsels to submit their final arguments on Thursday. The fresh case filed by Alleti Maheshwar Reddy, BJP MLA of Nirmal Constituency who also sought action on the disqualification application filed against Danam Nagendar was tagged along with the writ pleas filed by BRS MLAs KP Vivekananda of Qutbullapur constituency and Padi Kaushik Reddy of Huzurabad on the defected MLAs Venkat Rao Tellam from Bhadrachalam, Kadiyam Srihari from Station Ghanpur and Danam Nagendar from Khairatabad. The judge will hear the matters on July 18.

Telangana High Court asks State response on IT for CM, Ministers

⁠The division bench of Telangana High Court comprising Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice Anil Kumar Jukanti on Monday issued notices to General Administration Department in a public interest litigation case which challenged the Section 3(4) of the Andhra Pradesh Payment of Salaries and Pension & Removal Of Disqualification Act, 1953 as amended from time to time and as adopted by the State of Telangana. The PIL was field by the Forum for Good Governance, an NGO. The said provision provides that Income Tax for the Chief Minister, Deputy Chief Minister and other ministers shall be borne by the State Government, and the same was challenged by the NGO as being illegal and arbitrary. Subsequent amendments have extended the benefit to various other political functionaries, the petitioner told the court. Granting time for the State government to respond, the bench adjourned the matter.