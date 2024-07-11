Telangana High Court to hear on disqualification of MLAs’ case on July 15

The judge was dealing with a writ plea filed by BRS MLAs KP Vivekananda of Qutbullapur constituency and Padi Kaushik Reddy of Huzurabad constituency on disqualification of MLAs' case

By Telangana Today Updated On - 11 July 2024, 09:50 PM

File photo

By Legal Correspondent

Hyderabad: Justice Bollaram Vijaysen Reddy of the Telangana High Court on Thursday instructed counsels on both sides to conclude their arguments in the MLAs’ disqualification case on Monday.

The judge was dealing with a writ plea filed by BRS MLAs KP Vivekananda of Qutbullapur constituency and Padi Kaushik Reddy of Huzurabad constituency challenging the inaction of the Telangana Assembly Speaker on the disqualification applications of defected MLAs Tellam Venkat Rao from Bhadrachalam, Kadiyam Srihari from Station Ghanpur and Danam Nagender from Khairatabad.

Venkat Rao, Srihari and Nagendar, who got elected on tickets of the BRS, had defected and joined the Congress party. As the State Government was not ready to advance its argument on Thursday, Senior Counsel Gandra Mohan Rao said the delay in deciding on the case would help the ruling party to lure more MLAs. However, considering the difficulty of State Counsel in appearing on Thursday, the judge conceded to adjourn the case. Accordingly, the case was posted to July 15 for detailed hearing.