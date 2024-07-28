Telangana: SGEF chairman preforms 41 day Homam for Kamala Harris’ victory in US polls

The Paloncha based Shyamala Gopalan Educational Foundation’s (SGEF) founder chairman Nalla Suresh Reddy has recently performed a 41 day homam wishing Harris to become the presidential nominee.

By James Edwin Updated On - 28 July 2024, 05:16 PM

Kothagudem: With US Vice President Kamala Harris emerging a front runner to receive Democratic presidential nomination and officially announcing her candidacy, an organisation here is seeking divine intervention for her victory.

The Paloncha based Shyamala Gopalan Educational Foundation’s (SGEF) founder chairman Nalla Suresh Reddy has recently performed a 41 day homam wishing Harris to become the presidential nominee.

Speaking to Telangana Today, Suresh Reddy informed that he has planned another round of a 41 day homam by August end with the intention of Harris’ victory in the election, which is slated for November this year. The SGEF would also organise a massive meeting with Indian diaspora to be conducted in Washington, DC, US on September 10 to garner support of Indian Americans for Harris, he said, hoping that Harris would win the presidential election.

The SGEF was founded in memory of Harris’ mother, the late Shyamala Gopalan, who hails from Tamil Nadu, in view of Suresh Reddy’s acquaintance with Harris’s family. The foundation focuses on education and health by means of various outreach programmes supporting the needy, he said.

It is planned to establish an international school, Sri World School on 150 acres of land in Telangana and the process is underway. The school with international standards is going to the biggest school in the country with 50 acres of Miyawaki forest, Suresh Reddy said.

He revealed that the SGEF, established in 2019 before Kamala Harris was announced as the Vice President candidate in 2020, has been performing pooja rituals on Shyamala Gopalan’s birthday and her death anniversary.

Rs.15 lakh was spent for surgeries of children with hearing impairment and three poor students were being supported to pursue MBBS. Logistics support to 40 patients were provided to undergo free surgery at the Sri Satya Sai Super Speciality Hospital in Puttaparthi.

Last year the foundation planted one lakh saplings across Telangana as part of its green initiative and one lakh saplings would be planted by September this year.

A press club was built by the SGEF at Paloncha with Rs.45 lakh, Suresh Reddy added.