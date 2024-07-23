Kothagudem: SGEF celebrates as Kamala Harris moves towards Democratic presidential nomination

Shyamala Gopalan Educational Foundation (SGEF) founder chairman Nalla Suresh Reddy organised a celebration as US President Joe Biden endorsed Kamala Harris as the Democratic Party’s presidential nominee.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 23 July 2024, 08:16 PM

Kothagudem: As the residents of the US Vice President Kamala Harris’ ancestral village Thulasenthirapuram in Thiruvarur district in Tamil Nadu celebrated over her imminent Democratic presidential nomination, similar celebrations were witnessed in Kothagudem district as well.

Shyamala Gopalan Educational Foundation (SGEF) founder chairman Nalla Suresh Reddy organised a celebration as US President Joe Biden endorsed Kamala Harris as the Democratic Party’s presidential nominee.

It might be noted that the SGEF was founded in memory of the US Vice-President’s mother, the late Shyamala Gopalan, who hails from Tamil Nadu.

Suresh Reddy along with the foundation members and KTPS trade union leaders cut a cake to celebrate the occasion.

Speaking to the media he said the foundation performed homam for the victory of Kamala Harris in the US elections which would be held in November this year.

It was good news that Biden endorsed Kamala Harris as the Democratic presidential candidate and she has secured the support of a majority of Democratic delegates to become the party’s presidential nominee, Suresh Reddy said, hoping that Kamala Harris would be the next President of the United States.

Union leaders Charugundla Ramesh, Sandupatla Srinivas Reddy, J Janaki Reddy and others were present.