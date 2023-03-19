Telangana: Impostor posing as Army man held for threatening people with toy gun

Several people were seen running away as he threatened with the fake gun.

By T.Karnakar Reddy Updated On - 03:40 PM, Sun - 19 March 23

Medak: An impostor clad in fatigues and posing as an army man was seen threatening the people with a fake gun and toy wireless set on National Highway-44 near Toopran in the early hours of Sunday. He was identified as Mohammad Nawaz (26) of Toopran town.

The incident created a flutter in the area. Several people were seen running away as he threatened with the fake gun. Following information from locals, the Toopran Police have taken Nawaz into custody. He is being questioned by the Police.