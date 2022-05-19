Telangana inks pact with King’s College London

Hyderabad: Government of Telangana has entered into Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with King’s College London in the presence of Industries and IT Minister KT Rama Rao in connection with the proposed Pharma University at the Hyderabad Pharma City.

The MoU was signed in London by Industries Principal Secretary Jayesh Ranjan and Professor Richard Trembath, Senior Vice President (Health & Life Sciences) and Executive Director of King’s Health Partners. This MoU will involve exploring collaborative research projects, staff and student exchanges, as well as curriculum development and upskilling.

“Spread across 19,000 acres, Hyderabad Pharma City will be the world’s largest pharma cluster and establishment of a Life Sciences and Pharma University is an integral part of the Pharma City vision. Combined with King’s College London’s expertise in research and training, I’m hopeful that this collaboration will deliver mutually beneficial partnerships for both Telangana and the UK,” said Rama Rao.

Hyderabad is an international life sciences and technology hub, producing a third of the world’s vaccines. It also hosts secondary offices of some of the world’s biggest technology companies including Microsoft, Google, Amazon, amongst others. The current Telangana life sciences is valued at $50 billion. Rama Rao’s visit to London follows a trip to India by King’s delegates last month.

“King’s is a global university and we are proud of our academic partnerships and high-impact research collaborations with India. These include an anthropological research study with India’s flagship cancer hospital, Tata Memorial Centre in Mumbai and the King’s India Institute, an interdisciplinary centre for research, education and public engagement on contemporary India launched in 2012,” said Professor Shitij Kapur, President and Principal of King’s College London.

“This collaboration represents an exciting opportunity to develop higher education provision in Telangana with a focus on areas with current global significance and in which King’s has expertise, including technology and health care,” said Kapur.

