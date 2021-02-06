Telangana: Inter board warns private junior colleges not to link exam fee with tuition fee

The Board made it clear to principals of all private junior colleges that examination fee from students should be accepted unconditionally. Any deviation noticed would be viewed seriously, it warned.

Hyderabad: Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education on Saturday directed all private junior colleges in the State not to link the examination fee with tuition fee.

According to fee payment schedule issued by the Board, first and second year regular students, failed candidates (general and vocational) and attendance exempted private candidates (without college study for humanities groups) can pay the exam fee till February 11.

Students can pay exam fee with a late fee of Rs 100 from February 12 to 22 and with a late fee of Rs 500 from February 23 to March 2. Likewise, the exam fee with a late fee of Rs 1,000 can be paid from March 3 to 9. The exam fee will be accepted with late fee of Rs 2,000 from March 10 to 16.

The examination fee for the intermediate first year regular general courses is Rs.480 and Rs.670 for regular vocational courses. In case of intermediate second year regular general humanities courses, students have to pay exam fee of Rs.480, while for the science streams the exam fee including for practicals is Rs.670.

