Telangana: Inter results to be declared by June 24

By Yuvraj Akula Published: Published Date - 08:04 PM, Thu - 5 May 22

Hyderabad: The results of Intermediate Public Examinations commencing Friday will be declared by June 24. The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TS BIE) will start the spot evaluation of the answer scripts from May 7 itself. Accordingly, 14 spot evaluation camps have been arranged across the State.

A total of 9,07,393 students, including 4,64,626 first-year and 4,42,767 second-year students have registered for the Intermediate Public Examinations. The exams will be conducted from 9 am to 12 noon and students will be allowed into centres half an hour before the commencement of the exam. No student will be allowed after 9 am. This year, the Board has decided to enhance exam duration for the disabled students from 30 minutes to 60 minutes over and above the normal duration.

Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy urged students to take the examinations with confidence and wished them all the success. TS BIE Secretary Syed Omer Jaleel said the Board has engaged the services of the clinical psychologists’ who can be contacted round the clock on the toll-free number 18005999333.

The TS BIE also established a control room at its head office in Hyderabad which will be operational from 8 am to 8 pm till May 24. For clarifications regarding examinations, students and principals can call on telephone number 040-24600110 or email at helpdesk-ie@telangana.gov.in.

