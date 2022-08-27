Telangana International Seed Testing Lab gets Centre’s pat

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 11:58 PM, Sat - 27 August 22

Hyderabad: Union Agriculture Secretary Manoj Ahuja appreciated the Telangana government for setting up International Seed Testing Laboratory (ISTA), a world-class seed testing facility that boost quality seed supply in the country.

He visited the Seed Testing laboratory on Saturday and interacted with the lab staff, besides getting acquainted with all the advanced seed testing facilities provided in the laboratory.

He wanted the Telangana Government to support the Central Government in seed policy matters for improving seed quality assurance systems in the country in terms of improving capacities, accreditation of labs, strengthening of seed testing labs in other States.

Stakeholders from private seed industry were also invited for an interaction with the union Agriculture Secretary. During the meeting, several issues relating to public-private consortium on agriculture research and extension, ISTA accreditation of laboratories, creation of seed health/phytosanitary facilities, Dry Ports for facilitating seed exports were discussed.

ISTA is the largest seed testing lab and second lab under public sector with international (ISTA) accreditation in the country. It offers advanced seed testing services such as, seed vigour, viability, health, ELISA, DNA & protein based molecular tests besides the routine tests like germination, physical purity and moisture estimation.

The union Agriculture Secretary congratulated TSSOCA Director Dr. Keshavulu, for taking charge as the president of International key organization for seed and food security i.e. ISTA and also for receiving M. S. Swaminathan Award for the year 2022.