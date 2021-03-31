Telangana issues orders on pay protection

They have also been allowed to carry forward the leaves accrued in their previous services to their current post, taking into account the service in local bodies

By | Published: 10:04 pm

Hyderabad: The State government issued orders on Wednesday extending the pay protection to all the employees who worked in local bodies and were later appointed through Public Service Commission (PSC) and District Selection Committee (DSC) to government services with effect from January 1, 2014.

They have also been allowed to carry forward the leaves accrued in their previous services to their current post, taking into account the service in local bodies. However, the monetary benefit will be effective from the date of issue of the orders i.e March 21, 2021.

