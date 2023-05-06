Telangana: IT Tower inaugurated in Mahabubnagar

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:30 PM, Sat - 6 May 23

Source: Minister for IT, Industries, MA & UD, Telangana.

Hyderabad: Accelerating the State government’s efforts to take the IT sector to Tier-II towns of the State, IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao, along with Minister V Srinivas Goud, inaugurated the IT Tower in Mahabubnagar on Saturday.

The Industries Minister said the proximity of the facility to Hyderabad and the Shamshabad airport would attract companies to establish and expand their operations in the area. Spread across four acres, the IT Tower in Mahabubnagar consists of ground plus four floors, where companies and the State government’s innovation ecosystem are provided with space to set up their offices or centres.

The building consists of 44 office spaces – 10 conference halls, an innovation centre, a knowledge hub and a cafeteria.

On the occasion, the IT Minister also inaugurated the Telangana Academy of Skill and Knowledge’s (TASK) centre, facilitation centres of T-Hub and WE Hub located in the building. Besides this, seat allocation letters were handed over to nine companies to set up their operations at the facility. Mueller dot Konnect, Amara Raja Group, Zuven Technologies, Intuites LLC, Urpan Technologies, E-grove Systems, IT Vision 360 Inc, Four Oaks Inc and BCDC Cloud Centers Pvt. Ltd were among the companies that received the seat allocation letters.

Aligning with the goal of spreading IT growth across the state, the BRS government had set up IT Towers in Warangal, Karimnagar and Khammam. The latest addition to this initiative is the IT Tower located in Mahabubnagar. The IT Towers in Nizamabad, Nalgonda and Siddipet will be inaugurated in a few months. The IT tower in Adilabad is also shaping up well. Besides creating employment to rural youth, these IT towers will reduce migration to larger cities, boost local businesses and aid in equitable development of the State, the Minister said.