Telangana Govt successful in transforming Palamuru into economic hub: KTR

Palamuru region has now emerged as the heartland of dominant economic activity, IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao said

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:15 PM, Sat - 6 May 23

Hyderabad The Palamuru region, once known for scarcity and large-scale exodus of people, has now emerged as the heartland of dominant economic activity, IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao said on Saturday.

Participating in a series of programmes during his visit to Mahabubnagar district, the Minister said the transformation of Mahabubnagar owed entirely to the special bonding developed by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao with its people. His resolve to address poverty and backwardness in this part of the State resulted in the implementation of a host of programmes.

It has been amply proved that Chandrashekhar Rao was now synonymous with water, canals and reservoirs. Palamuru is lying vibrant today with lush green crops. It has also been emerging fast as an industrial hub. People from the region stopped migrating in search of livelihood. Now it is the other way, with the region witnessing an influx of workers from other States.

“I had the opportunity of interacting people at a work place during my visit to Gadwal recently,” he said, recalling that many of them were from Kurnool in Andhra Pradesh.

“Gone are the days when people used to migrate from the place to Raichur and Mumbai. Agriculture, looked upon hither to as a bane, is now being embraced again by farmers as a remunerative activity, thanks to the support of the State government,” he said.

Drawing a comparison between Telangana and other States, Rama Rao said all States have chief ministers. But here is a Chief Minister who brought the State into being. His administration has always been farmer-friendly. BRS today stands also for Bharat Rythu Samiti, he said, adding that pending projects were converted into running projects.

“We are constructing the Karivena reservoir and Uddhandapur Reservoir near Divitipally with a gross storage capacity of 33 TMC of water, which would mean 33 times of Hussain Sagar in Hyderabad. This will be part of the infrastructure needed to support people finding employment in the region once the proposed industrial units commence production,” he said.

He also came down heavily on TPCC president A Revanth Reddy and BJP leaders for their tirade against the Chief Minister. Previous regimes in the undivided State used to supply water once in a fortnight in towns like Mahabubnagar. But people are happy today with the augmentation of the water supply, he added.