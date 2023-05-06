KTR inaugurates mini Shilparamam in Mahabubnagar

KT Rama Rao inaugurated a mini Shilparamam and also laid foundation stones for various development works
Mahabubnagar: Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao inaugurated a mini Shilparamam and also laid foundation stones for various development works here on Saturday.
The foundation stone was laid for the beautification works of a mini Tank Bund and an Island in the town which will be developed as one of the most sought-after tourist places in the State.
The Minister also inaugurated the mini Shilparamam constructed at a cost of Rs.8 crore near Pedda Cheruvu in the town.
Minister V Srinivas Goud, MLAs Venkateshwar Reddy, Laxma Reddy, Maheshwar Reddy, MP Manne Srinivas Reddy and others were present.