KTR inaugurates mini Shilparamam in Mahabubnagar

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:45 PM, Sat - 6 May 23

Mahabubnagar: Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao inaugurated a mini Shilparamam and also laid foundation stones for various development works here on Saturday.

The foundation stone was laid for the beautification works of a mini Tank Bund and an Island in the town which will be developed as one of the most sought-after tourist places in the State.

The Minister also inaugurated the mini Shilparamam constructed at a cost of Rs.8 crore near Pedda Cheruvu in the town.

Minister V Srinivas Goud, MLAs Venkateshwar Reddy, Laxma Reddy, Maheshwar Reddy, MP Manne Srinivas Reddy and others were present.