Telangana: JP Nadda to attend public meeting at Munugode on October 31

Published Date - 06:41 PM, Sat - 22 October 22

Nalgonda: BJP national president JP Nadda will attend a public meeting at Munugode on October 31.

Speaking to the media at Munugode, Dubbaka MLA Raghunandhan Rao said that apart from Nadda, the Chief Ministers of two BJP-ruled States would also attend the public meeting.

Claiming that the ruling TRS was engaging in unethical political tactics, Rao said democracy would flourish only when there were opposition parties, which make constructive suggestions and criticism on policies of the State government. But Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao was trying to root out opposition parties by purchasing their MLAs, he alleged. The TRS was ready to spend Rs 1,000 crore for the victory of its candidate in the Munugode by-election.

Rao also claimed that two TRS MLAs from each Nalgonda, Warangal, Karimnagar and Rangareddy would join the BJP after the Munugode bye-election.