Telangana: Junior doctors urge State govt to provide SPF protection at teaching hospitals

The members of Telangana Junior Doctors Association (TJUDA), who are boycotting electives and outpatient duties in government hospitals demanding justice for the trainee doctor in Kolkata, met Health Minister, Damodar Raja Narasimha on Monday and demanded implementation of Special Protection Force (SPF) in all medical colleges.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 19 August 2024, 10:52 PM

Source: X, formerly Twitter

The TJUDA members urged the Health Minister to provide separate duty rooms and restrooms for women doctors at teaching hospitals. The medicos requested the Minister to provide CCTV cameras, which will provide an added layer of protection to the women doctors and conduct regular security audits in teaching hospitals.

While senior doctors and faculty in teaching hospitals are attending to regular duties at electives, outpatient and emergency departments, the members of TJUDA, however, have continued to boycott regular duties, except for emergencies. The senior faculty, however, have continued to protest by wearing black badges.