Telangana: Kambalapally ZPSS teacher Dr Gurundha Rao bags NCERT award

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 09:33 PM, Wed - 20 July 22

Dr Gurunadha Rao presenting his paper at the seminar at New Delhi.

Mahabubabad: Dr Voore Gurundha Rao of the Zilla Parishad Secondary School (ZPSS), Kambalapally, in the district received an award from the NCERT. The award carries a certificate and a cash prize of Rs 10,000.

The physical science teacher presented a research paper on “The effectiveness of ‘7e’ learning cycle model and simulations on high school students’ understanding and motivation in physics concepts” to the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) under the scheme named National Awards for Innovative Practices and Experiments in Education for Schools and Teacher Education Institutions 2021-22.

He is the only teacher from Telangana State schools to win the award, according to a press note. He was selected for this award for the second time, according to District Educational Officer Md Abdul Hi. He presented the final project report (research paper) at a two-day national seminar held at New Delhi, on July 4 and 5. ZPHS HM S Ramesh babu and teachers have appreciated the efforts and hard work of the project coordinator and physical science teacher Gurunadha Rao for winning the award.