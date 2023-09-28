Continuing investments biggest endorsement for Telangana, says KTR

Hyderabad: Industries Minister KT Rama Rao said companies which were planning to set up their units in Gujarat, Karnataka and other States, were now investing in Telangana due to the able leadership of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, complete control on law and order and Ease of Doing Business.

More than 26 percent of investments in the State were repeat investments from existing companies like Welspun. This was the biggest endorsement for Telangana and the industrial friendly environment created here, said Rama Rao.

The Minister, along with Welspun World chairman BK Goenka, broke ground for the Sintex BAPL Limited unit at Chandanvelly here on Thursday. The unit is being set up with an investment of Rs.350 crore and will create 1000 jobs in the region.

“I love the spirit of entreprenuership exhibited by Welspun Chairman BK Goenkaji. He has been inspiration to lot of young entreprenuers,” Rama Rao said.

Today, the group has committed to set up a logistics park, an IT and IT enabled services facility here. This apart, a strong commitment has also been made to invest Rs.5000 crore and creating 50,000 jobs, he said.

He said the Kitex Group, which was just three kilometres away at Sitarampur, was attempting a place in the Guinness Book of Records. The company had established a 1.2 km long assembly line garmenting factory in 250 acres. About 18,000 people would be working at the unit. They now had plans to set up a 3.6 km long assembly line for garmenting and apparel, he said.

“I have inspected the Welspun’s textile unit and it is world class. I am happy that Made in Chandanvelly products have reached Silicon Valley. Even the Sintex unit was to be set up in Karnataka but both the units have come to Telangana due to Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao’s able leadership and complete control of law and order and Ease of Doing Business” Rama Rao said, adding that Telangana always welcomed investments with open arms.

Appealing to industries managements to employ as much as local talent, he said the government was ready to set up a skill centre in association with companies at Chandanvelly and Chevella. He also wanted managements to take up different works under their Corporate Social Responsibility in the neighbouring villages of Chandanvelly, Sitarampur, Aitabad and others.

Stating that Chevella MP Ranjith Reddy was perhaps the luckiest MP in the State, Rama Rao said an electronic industry was coming up at Maheswaram, while Serilingampally and Rajendranagar had fast expanding IT and tourism sectors. At Vikarabad, Telangana’s Mobility Valley was being established while at Parigi, food processing units had come up and in Chevella, manufacturing units were coming up.