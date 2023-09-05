KTR’s Dubai trip begins with bang with multiple investment announcements

Hyderabad: Industries Minister KT Rama Rao’s visit to Dubai began with a bang with the State getting over investments worth well over Rs.1,000 crore on the first day on Tuesday in multiple sectors. The Dubai-based NAFFCO Group, which is the world’s leading producer and supplier of life safety solutions, will be investing Rs.700 crore in Telangana for setting up a manufacturing plant.

This apart, the company will also join hands with the National Academy of Construction, Hyderabad to establish a Fire Safety Training Academy.

The Minister, sharing the details of the development, said the Telangana delegation was kicking off its Dubai visit with exciting news. “NAFFCO, a global leader in fire safety equipment with operations in 100 plus countries, is investing Rs.700 crore to set up a state-of-the-art manufacturing plant in Telangana. Additionally, they will also collaborate with the National Academy of Construction, Hyderabad to establish a Fire Safety Training Academy,” the Minister said on X (formerly Twitter).

The Minister met Khalid Al Khatib, founder and CEO of NAFFCO, which is reputed across the globe as a leading manufacturer of fire protection equipment.

“With over 100 internationally certified products, including fire trucks, ambulances and fire alarms, NAFFCO serves 100 countries. Their new plant in Hyderabad will produce fire equipment such as trucks and ambulances to meet both domestic demand and for exports,” Rama Rao said.

In the wake of rapid development in India, especially Telangana, the company observed that there would be huge demand for fire safety equipment and services.

The proposed facility in Telangana would cater to the demand emerging from the country, the company said. During the meeting, the company also agreed to Rama Rao’s appeal to set up the fire safety training academy. Through the training academy, the company would offer its expertise and training in fire safety with Telangana as its centre, Khalid Al Khatib said.

DP World to invest Rs.215 crore One of the world’s largest port operators, DP World, has decided to invest Rs.215 crore in Telangana and expand its operations. This announcement was made after the Industries Minister met with Group EVP (Corporate Finance and Business Development) Anil Mohta at Dubai on Tuesday.

The company will set up its inland container depot in Hyderabad with an investment of Rs.165 crore, besides expanding its operations. During the meeting with company representatives, the Industries Minister briefed about the Telangana government’s business friendly policies and the measures taken in the last nine years for the development of the industrial sector. He also explained about the rapid growth recorded in the agriculture sector.

DP World officials shared the firm’s plans for investing in the cold storage and warehousing sector in the State. A 5000 pallet capacity equipped cold storage would be established with international standards at Medchal.

Towards this, the company said Rs.50 crore would be invested. Rama Rao said DP World’s investment in Telangana would aid in further strengthening the logistics sector in the State. Lulu Group to expand TS operations The UAE-based Lulu Group has decided to expand its operations further in Telangana.

The Industries Minister met with Lulu Group Chairman MA Yusuff Ali and other officials on Tuesday. Yusuff Ali said apart from retail sector, the company was keen to expand its operations in the aqua sector in Telangana. “I am impressed with the company’s operations in Telangana and thank Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao,” Yusuff Ali said.

The company will invest in the aqua cluster at Rajanna Sircilla. Annually about Rs.1,000 crore worth aqua products would be procured from the cluster, he said.

Under this initiative, the company would be setting up a cold storage unit and fish processing unit in the region. These investments would generate direct employment to 500 persons, Yusuff Ali said. The Malabar Group, which is already setting up its gold refinery and jewellery unit in Telangana, is further expanding its operations into different fields by setting up a furniture manufacturing unit in the State with an investment of Rs.125 crore.

Malabar Group Chairman MP Ahammed held a video conference with the Industries Minister and briefed him on the progress of the gold refinery and processing factory works. “I am happy with the support being extended by the Telangana government. Now, we are setting up a furniture manufacturing unit with Rs.125 crore,” Ahammed told the Minister.