Telangana: Kishan Reddy asks BJP cadre to prepare for Assembly polls

Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy has asked party functionaries to convince people that the BRS govt was a failure and that having a BJP govt in the State would be of advantage

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:48 PM, Sat - 7 January 23

File Photo

Hyderabad: Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy has asked party functionaries to convince people that the BRS government was a failure and that having a BJP government in the State would be of advantage.

Speaking after taking part in the Booth Level virtual address by BJP National President JP Nadda on Saturday, Kishan Reddy asked party activists to pull up their socks for the upcoming assembly polls. “An anti- incumbency wind is blowing in Telangana. People are turning against BRS. We should utilise this situation to bring the party to power in the State,”he said.

The senior BJP leader called upon party leaders and functionaries to reach out to people and strengthen the party at the grassroots level. He asked them to take the schemes being implemented by the Modi government to the people. “There is a need to highlight the welfare programmes of the Modi government in the State,”he said.

The union Minister stated that Municipal Administration Minister KT Rama Rao was claiming that due to the efforts of Telangana government, the Centre had agreed to separation of civilian areas from the Secunderabad Cantonment to be merged with the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation. However, such orders were given to all 56 cantonments in the country, he said.